North Charleston officers recover stolen weapon, man arrested

North Charleston officers are continuing to patrol the streets and take unlawful weapons out of the community. Their search on Friday night left one man behind bars.

Lawrence M. Randolph, of Patriot Boulevard, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol by a Person Under the Age of 18, Possession of a Stolen Pistol and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

On Friday night while patrolling in the area of 9465 Patriot Boulevard, officers attempted to speak with a man later identified as Randolph.

Randolph ran on foot and threw his t-shirt, according to officers.

Officers took custody of Randolph and recovered his t-shirt which contained a fully loaded Smith and Wesson .38 Special, they say.

The revolver was checked through NCIC and was found to allegedly be stolen out of Lamar County Mississippi.

Randolph also had a large bag of marijuana that weighed approximately 24 grams in his possession.

He was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

