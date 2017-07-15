Woman offers reward after Tegu lizard goes missing

A woman is asking for the public's help after her Tegu lizard went missing sometime Friday afternoon.

Meghan Pulaski said she was missing her Argentine Black and White Tegu on a Lost and Found Pet Facebook page.

Pulaski described the lizard as being three and a half to 4 feet long. It is black, tan, and white in color.

The Tegu went missing in the area of Midland Park Road and Stall Road.

Pulaski is offering a cash reward for anyone who can help her locate her lizard. She can be reached at (843) 494-0299 or megelismi1291@gmail.com.

