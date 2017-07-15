RiverDogs Lane promoted to High-A

Quietly one of the most efficient cogs in a dominant RiverDogs bullpen, left-hander Trevor Lane’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. The New York Yankees have announced that Lane has been promoted to High-A Tampa, becoming the fifth member of the Charleston pitching staff to get the call to the Florida State League this year.

The Yankees’ 10th round pick out of the University of Illinois-Chicago last summer, Lane continued to post dominant numbers in his second pro season. The former Flame fanned 49 batters in 45 1/3 innings with Charleston while posting a minuscule 0.79 ERA in relief.

In a corresponding move, righty Christian Morris returns to the RiverDogs after a brief reassignment to Staten Island. The former Hoosier posted a 2.57 ERA with 17 K’s and four walks in 21 innings before the move to Staten on June 26. Catcher Eduardo Navas was also activated from the 7-day disabled list and backstop Ryan Lidge was reassigned to rookie-level Pulaski.

Lane departs Charleston on an 8 1/3 inning scoreless streak in which he has yielded just two baserunners over that span, both singles. The Washington state native logged a scoreless appearance in 21 of his 24 outings this season, and has allowed just one run in his last 18.2 innings overall. Lane added velocity, peaking at 96 mph this year to go along with a sharp curveball that made him a tough relief arm to face with an opposing batting average of just .184 allowed.

With their 22-year-old southpaw at the forefront, Charleston’s league-leading bullpen has logged a collective 2.03 ERA this season, and have struck out 394 batters in 346.2 innings. The RiverDogs have lost only four times all season when holding a lead after five innings or later.

Lane joins teammates Brian Keller, Albert Abreu, and Raynel Espinal with the first-half champion T-Yanks after the call up. Flame throwing reliever Anyelo Gomez currently resides with Double-A Trenton after starting the season with Charleston.



-per Charleston RiverDogs