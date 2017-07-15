One killed in crash on US Highway 17A

Fire crews are responding to a fully involved mobile home fire in West Ashley, according to dispatch.More >>
Fire crews are responding to a fully involved mobile home fire in West Ashley, according to dispatch.More >>
Officials announced Friday night two more firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat related issues following a house fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
Officials announced Friday night two more firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat related issues following a house fire in downtown Charleston.More >>
A downtown man says that a 7-inch fire wall stopped a fire on Smith Street from spreading to his home.More >>
A downtown man says that a 7-inch fire wall stopped a fire on Smith Street from spreading to his home.More >>
Troopers with the SCHP say they are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one person dead.More >>
Troopers with the SCHP say they are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one person dead.More >>
A woman is asking for the public's help after her Tegu lizard went missing sometime Friday afternoon.More >>
A woman is asking for the public's help after her Tegu lizard went missing sometime Friday afternoon.More >>