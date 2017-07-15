One killed in crash on US Highway 17A

Troopers with the SCHP say they are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Although the crash involved two vehicles, they never touched, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP.

2014 Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on 17A. The truck started traveling northbound in the southbound lane with two tires on the shoulder and two on the asphalt.

The vehicle veered to the left and ran off of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the truck was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

A Cadillac swerved to the right, to avoid the truck coming at them head on, and ran off of the left side of the road and struck a tree. Five occupants of the Cadillac vehicle were transported to the hospital.

