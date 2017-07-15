Victim identified in fatal crash on US Highway 17A

The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Moncks Corner has been identified.

Donald MacKenzie, Jr., 63, of Bonneau, died when his truck ran off the road and struck a tree, Berkeley County authorities say.

Although the crash involved two vehicles, they never touched, according to Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

A 2014 Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 17A and began to veer into the southbound lane with two tires on the shoulder and two on the asphalt before going off the road, Collins said.

A Cadillac was forced to swerve to the right to avoid the truck coming at them head-on and also struck a tree, he said. Troopers say five people in that vehicle were transported to the hospital.

