Man says 7-inch fire wall stopped Smith St. fire from spreading to his home

A downtown man says that a 7-inch fire wall stopped a fire on Smith Street from spreading to his home.

The fire was at a historic Charleston home on 48 Smith Street where multiple fire departments responded.

Wyatt Phillips lives in a building connected to the house. He says a 7-inch fire wall is all that stopped the flames from reaching his house.

"The flames were probably 20-30 feet above the roofline of the house." Dale Smith said. Smith is a nearby resident.



By Saturday morning, the smoke had cleared. All that was left was the outer skeleton of a torched home on Smith Street.



"You can look in one side of the house and just about see through it," Phillips said when describing what was left of 48 Smith Street.



That could have been the case for Phillips' home.



"Our house is connected to this yellow house, right behind it," Phillips said. "We just suffered from smoke damage as well as some water damage."



Miraculously, Phillips' home was barely licked by the fire.

Phillips isn't totally sure what stopped his home from burning down but he thinks it may be because of a firewall that separates the two houses. It's only about 7 inches wide, but he says it may have been the difference between his home burning down.



"Very thankful to come back to a place that I've been able to call home for two years," Phillips said, but he is even more thankful for the people who made that possible.



Cleaning up from smoke and water damage will be hard for now, but Phillips rests easy knowing it could be much worse.

