Johns Island-native Robinson hosts camp at alma mater

Former St. John's Islander and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Edmond Robinson Junior held a free camp for kids at St. John's High School Saturday.
Hundreds of kids showed up to learn from the Johns Island-native.
Robinson played for the Islanders before starring at Newberry College. He was selected by the Vikings in the 7th round of the 2015 draft.
Robinson has tallied 12 total tackles in two seasons with Minnesota.
