North Charleston-native Keur leading at Briar's Creek after third round

R.J. Keur continued his bid to be the first wire-to-wire winner of the Carolinas Amateur since the championship went to a 72-hole stroke-play format in 2010.

Starting the second round with a five-stroke lead over Ryan Marter of Columbia, S.C., Keur's three-under 69 extended that lead to six heading into Sunday's final round.

Keur's third consecutive round in the 60s for a three-day total of 16-under-par 200 sets a Carolinas Amateur 54-hole scoring record.

Playing in windy conditions Saturday, Keur made just his fourth bogey in 54 holes. The rising senior at the University of Alabama Birmingham has offset those few errors with 18 birdies and an eagle. When asked how he was able to avoid large numbers, "Fairways and greens," Keur simply replied. "I was keeping the ball below the hole and making the putts I needed to make."

Marter, who will attend Wofford College in the fall, remains in second place behind a two-under 70. Blake McShea of Zebulon, N.C. posted Saturday's lowest round, a bogey-free six-under 66. Tied for third at nine-under 207, the 19-year-old McShea joins the final pairing with Marter and Keur.

For the second consecutive day, Connor Bruns of Duncan, S.C. carded eight birdies en route to a five-under 67. Bruns, a rising junior at Furman University, is tied for third with McShea after three days.

The final round will begin at 7:30 a.m. from both the 1st and 10th tees. The lead group of Keur, Marter, and McShea will tee off at 9:28 am.

-per Carolinas Golf Association