North Charleston police arrest seven after Special Assignment Team uncover guns and drugs

On Saturday evening, while patrolling the Russelldale Community, members of the NCPD evening shift Special Assignment Team acted on a tip that guns and drugs were being kept at a residence on Twitty Street.

Officers made contact with a female leaving the residence once they got to the home in question.

Upon approaching the residence door, officers say they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

After knocking on the door a man inside opened the door.

At that point officers observed six people in the living room.

One man immediately pulled a handgun from his waistband and placed it in a purse, while other subjects began throwing items around the living room and into the adjacent kitchen, according to police.

Officers, detained all six people inside, as well as the female outside.

While detaining those people, officers observed two handgun magazines on the kitchen floor as well as an additional handgun with an extended magazine on the living room floor.

Also in plain view, officers say they located a small quantity of cocaine base, and multiple bags of marijuana.

A search warrant was executed and the following items were recovered:

40 caliber Glock 27 with one round chambered and 24 more in an extended magazine

40 caliber Springfield XD40 with one round chambered and 15 more in an extended magazine

40 caliber Springfield 1911 A1 with one round chambered and 10 more in an extended magazine

7.62 “SKS” style rifle with one round chambered and four more in the magazine

Two .40 caliber magazines 10 rounds apiece

16 Ecstasy pills

205.9 grams of marijuana

3.3 grams of Cocaine

2.4 grams of Cocaine Base

an additional 47 rounds (40 caliber)

In connection with the discovery six people were arrested as well as a juvenile. They are:

Kendrick Lamont Smalls of in Goose Creek. Smalls is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute MDMA, Possession Of Cocaine Base, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Harry Bannister of North Charleston. Bannister is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine Base, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Tricianna Nycole Washington of Charleston. Washington is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Cocaine Base.

Vernon Desmond Smalls of North Charleston. Smalls is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession Of Cocaine Base.

Marquise Jequan Lawrence of North Charleston. Lawrence is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and possession of Cocaine Base.

Jaci Deshawn Johnson of North Charleston. Johnson is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and possession of Cocaine Base.

Unnamed Juvenile that was lodged at DJJ. That juvenile faces the charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine Base, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person under 18.

