Battery suffer 1-0 loss to Saint Louis F-C

The Charleston Battery fell, 1-0, to Saint Louis FC Saturday night at Toyota Park in the first of three consecutive away matches.

The Battery were shutout for the first time this season in the match against Saint Louis, despite creating dozens of scoring opportunities including 11 corner kicks. Goalkeeper Adam Grinwis earned the shutout in goal.

Saint Louis did what the Battery failed to do all night, connecting from a set piece in the 73rd minute. Max Alvarez earned a dangerous free kick just outside the penalty area following a good spell of possession in Saint Louis’ attacking half. Octavio Guzman stepped up and curled the dead ball in past Odisnel Cooper at his near post to give the hosts the lead.

Charleston ramped up the pressure after falling behind, but couldn’t find an equalizer. The loss snaps the Battery’s six game unbeaten streak. Charleston remain at the top of the table following their first loss since May 28th. Louisville City FC dropped points as well, keeping that gap at six points; however, the Charlotte Independence jumped into second place, just four points behind the Battery, with their 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls II away from home. Charlotte and Louisville both have two games in hand on Charleston.

The Battery will look to bounce back from the loss to Saint Louis next Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Charleston will then play a midweek game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday, July 26 before returning home to play Orlando City B on July 29th.



-per Charleston Battery