Mobile home fire on Maybank Highway

On Sunday morning, St. Johns fire crews responded to mobile home fire along the 6200 block of Maybank Highway.
According to St. Johns fire department the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames upon crews arrival around 2:30 a.m. No one was home during the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This a developing story. Check back later for more details.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.