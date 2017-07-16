Mobile home fire on Maybank Highway

Quantcast

By Justin Brickler, Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

On Sunday morning, St. Johns fire crews responded to mobile home fire along the 6200 block of Maybank Highway.

According to St. Johns fire department the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames upon crews arrival around 2:30 a.m. No one was home during the time of the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This a developing story. Check back later for more details. 

