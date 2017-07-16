Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/15)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-6 with 2 walks and 2 K's in a 4-1 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .255 with 15 HR's and 41 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a K in an 11-1 loss to Detroit. The Stratford alum is batting .289 with 23 HR's and 56 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-5 with 2 K's in a 10-7 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .248 with 7 HR's and 36 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 10-7 loss to Washington. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.92 ERA and 24 K's in 24.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 9-4 loss to Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .207 with 5 HR's and 19 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 2.82 ERA and 21 K's in 21.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - Did not play in a 7-0 loss to AZL Mariners. The Goose Creek alum is batting .333

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 14.73 ERA and 2 K's in 3.2 innings.