Crews responding to reported lightning strike, multiple victims on Isle of Palms

North Charleston Police arrested seven people on multiple charges and recovered drugs and guns after responding to a tip.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a reported lightning strike with multiple victims on the Isle of Palms.More >>
An inmate at the Lee Correctional Institution died Saturday night following an incident that is now under investigation, according to the Lee County Coroner.More >>
Author Latina McIntyre has a new book called "Super Smart Girl, an inspirational book for children. She held a book signing today at the Aiken County Public library. Her book features lessons to help encourage girls to be sweet, smart, respectful, and goal-oriented.More >>
The Aiken County Historic Museum held "David Day" in honor of David Drake also known Dave the Potter. Historian and collector Jim Witkowski spoke about the life of David Drake and had some exquisite works of Dave’s art for display. Drake lived in Edgefield, South Carolina and made over 100 alkaline-glazed stoneware jugs during the 19th century.More >>
