Crews responding to reported lightning strike, multiple victims on Isle of Palms

Emergency crews are responding to a reported lightning strike with multiple victims on the Isle of Palms.

Charleston County dispatchers say the call involving a lightning strike in the area of Ocean Point Drive came in at 12:42 p.m.

It is unclear how many victims may have been struck, but dispatchers say multiple victims were reported when the call came in.

Isle of Palms Police and Fire and Charleston County EMS have responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

