Fire Chief: 3 adults, 1 child hospitalized after IOP lightning strike

Authorities confirmed three adults and one child have been hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms.

At 12:44 p.m. Isle of Palms Fire and EMS received a call about eight people being struck in Wild Dunes on Ocean Point Drive, according to Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham.

Three adults, one of them pregnant, were struck and a child was injured when they were dropped by one of the adults holding them. Several others in the area were knocked off of their feet by the impact, Graham said.

It is not clear whether any of the victims were actually hit by lightning and police say the injuries reported are non-life threatening.

Isle of Palms Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS, a Charleston County Deputy, and Wild Dunes security all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.