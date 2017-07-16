Deputies: Berkeley County inmate escaped from Trident hospital

Authorities say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from Trident Hospital on University Boulevard Sunday evening.More >>
Authorities say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from Trident Hospital on University Boulevard Sunday evening.More >>
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.More >>
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested seven people on multiple charges and recovered drugs and guns after responding to a tip.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested seven people on multiple charges and recovered drugs and guns after responding to a tip.More >>
Anderson County rescue units are on scene at Lake Hartwell for day two of the search for a man missing they believe to have drowned in the lake on Saturday.More >>
Anderson County rescue units are on scene at Lake Hartwell for day two of the search for a man missing they believe to have drowned in the lake on Saturday.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>