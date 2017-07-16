Deputies: Berkeley County inmate escaped from Trident hospital

Authorities say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from Trident Hospital on University Boulevard Sunday evening.

Mariel A. Watson, 28, left Trident hospital on foot at approximately 5:12 p.m., according to deputies. The circumstances as to how the arrestee got loose is being investigated at this time.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has been assisting the Goose Creek Police Department since Friday afternoon with guarding an arrestee of theirs who required medical treatment at Trident Hospital.

Watson was being held on three bench warrants from the Goose Creek Police Department. The bench warrants were for giving false information, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Watson is also wanted out of Georgia for failure to register as a sex offender in that state.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the North Charleston Police Department assisted the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the United States Marshals Service with the search for Watson. Watson remains at large.

"If anyone sees Mariel Watson, they should call 911 immediately and give the information to law enforcement. Do not approach him, just gather any relevant descriptions and locations, then report that to law enforcement so that we may take him back into custody. As always, thanks for the assistance. The Sheriff's office will investigate what happened here and measures will be taken to assure that it does not happen again," Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.