Snee Farm wins 4th straight City Meet swim title

The Snee Farm swim club won its fourth straight City Meet swim title Sunday. It's the 26th championship in the past 29 years for the club.

Snee Farm totaled 3,163 points which is the second-highest point total since 2000.

Daniel Island, Northbridge, Coosaw Creek and Hobcaw round out the top five of the meet held at Crowfield Golf Club in Goose Creek.

Here's a complete list of scores:

1.Snee Farm 3163.0

2.Daniel Island 2764.0

3.Northbridge 2381.5

4.Coosaw Creek 2292.5

5.Hobcaw 1945.5

6.Newington 1896.5

7.Shadowmoss 1894.5

8.Parkshore 1809.5

9.James Island 1733.5

10.Dunes West 1587.0

11.Longpoint 1560.0

12.Crowfield 1440.5

13.Sha-Mel-Lon 1369.5

14.Legend Oaks 1005.5

15.Ashborough 992.5

16.Pine Forest 872.5

17.Summerville Y 639.0

18.Fort Johnson 236.0