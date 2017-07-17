Escaped Berkeley Co. inmate captured

Berkeley County deputies confirm that an inmate who escaped their custody Sunday night has been captured.

Mariel A. Watson, 28, was arrested Monday early morning.

Details on his capture will be released later this morning.

left Trident hospital on foot at approximately 5:12 p.m., according to deputies.

The circumstances as to how the arrestee got loose is being investigated at this time.

Watson was being held on three bench warrants from the Goose Creek Police Department. The bench warrants were for giving false information, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Watson is also wanted out of Georgia for failure to register as a sex offender in that state.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.