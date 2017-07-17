Quantcast

Crews responding to reports of overturned car in march near Wando River

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle in a creek connecting to the Wando River in the area of Guerins Bridge Road near Paradise Island Road.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, the vehicle appears to be unoccupied.

Charleston County Rescue is reportedly on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

