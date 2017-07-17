Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/16)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with a K in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 3-0 win over Boston. In game 2, went 0-0 with a walk in a 3-0 loss. The Holly Hill native is batting .252 with 15 HR's and 41 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and 2 K's in a 6-5 loss to Detroit. The Stratford alum is batting .290 with 24 HR's and 58 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 14-4 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .248 with 7 HR's and 36 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 14-4 loss to Washington. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.92 ERA and 24 K's in 24.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-5 with a double (17) in an 8-3 win over Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .211 with 5 HR's and 19 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-4 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 2.82 ERA and 21 K's in 21.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 0-2 with 2 walks in a 6-2 loss to AZL Giants. The Goose Creek alum is batting .273

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 6 hits, 3 runs (2 earned) with 1 walk and 1 K taking the loss in a 17-11 loss to AZL Padres. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 3 K's in 6.2 innings.