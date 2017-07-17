FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Localized flooding possible as heavy rains encounter high tide

The chance of heavy rains over the Charleston area Monday afternoon could produce flooding during high tide.

High tide is expected at 3 p.m., according to Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine.

He said widespread flooding is not likely, but localized flooding, especially in flood-prone areas of downtown Charleston, could be affected if heavy rain coincides with high tide.

The forecast calls for off-and-on showers into the evening, and thunder and lightning may accompany occasional downpours, he said.

At 11:45 a.m., no flood advisories had been declared for the Tri-County area.

