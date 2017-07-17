Former Berkeley Co. School Board member Frances Brewer dies

A longtime education advocate who spent 16 years on the Berkeley County School Board has died, district leaders confirmed.

Frances Brewer, of Goose Creek, died Monday morning , according to district spokesperson Katie Tanner.

Brewer was first elected to the board in 1990, Tanner said.

"Ms. Brewer was a legendary leader and will surely be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with her," BCSD Board Chair Sally Wofford said. "She was a visionary who helped to ensure that BCSD thrived in the ever-changing landscape of public education. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Berkeley County School District Interim Superintendent Deon Jackson said Brewer's reputation as a champion for education preceded her.

"I have come to know that she was well-loved and respected by my mentors, colleagues and many families in Berkeley County," Jackson said.

Brewer served as chairwoman for a time during her tenure on the school board and was actively involved in the South Carolina School Board Association, serving as its president in 2001, Tanner said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.