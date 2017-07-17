CCSD board discussing plans for new Mt. Pleasant stadium

A view of one possible design. (Source: CCSD)

The Charleston County School board is expected to make a recommendation Monday on plans for a new stadium in Mount Pleasant.

The board is meeting about a possible location for the new facility east of the Cooper.

During a community meeting last week, the board presented a new option for a football stadium for Mount Pleasant area high schools. The new proposal would include a stadium at the new Wando High School around the existing practice field.

The original option is a 6,000-seat stadium in the Carolina Park neighborhood, but neighbors opposed that plan because of traffic and noise concerns.

The board has another meeting at 5 p.m. at the district headquarters downtown Charleston.

