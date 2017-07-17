Volunteers drop off 'Christmas in July' gifts for veterans

It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.

Members of the American Legion Post 166, made up of veterans committed to community service, dropped off dozens of presents to patients at the hospital.

"We all feel like we have an obligation and a sense of pride for the veterans that came before us to make sure that they don't feel unwanted, unneeded or forgotten," one volunteer said.

The group received a police escort to the VA Hospital Sunday morning.

The gift distribution is an annual event for the volunteers, but they say they had more gifts this year than in any other.

They're hoping it grows even larger next year.

