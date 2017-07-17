Charleston PD conducting free car inspections for minor equipment issues

The Charleston Police Department will be conducting free vehicle inspections for minor equipment issues.

The event is on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the police fleet garage on 637 Dupont Road.

"This is part of the Charleston Illumination Project to help educate community members of the importance of maintaining their vehicle’s safety equipment," Charleston police officials said.

According to police, depending on the type of vehicle, mechanics will replace bulbs for headlights, taillights, turn signals, and license plates and fuses.

Police say they will also have meters to check the legality of window tints.

No citations will be issued.

"This event is being done with community partners Parks Auto Parts, Pleasant Details and Tint, and Hay Tire Company," police said.

