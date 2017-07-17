North Charleston may issue fines for false burglar alarms

It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
Charleston planners and leaders are hoping for input from residents before improvements to the city's famous Battery seawall begin.More >>
Charleston planners and leaders are hoping for input from residents before improvements to the city's famous Battery seawall begin.More >>
Homeowners and business owners in the City of North Charleston may soon face fines for an excessive number of false burglar alarms.More >>
Homeowners and business owners in the City of North Charleston may soon face fines for an excessive number of false burglar alarms.More >>
Authorities investigating citizen complaints about gang activity in North Charleston led to the arrest of seven people and the confiscation of a stolen gun and drugs.More >>
Authorities investigating citizen complaints about gang activity in North Charleston led to the arrest of seven people and the confiscation of a stolen gun and drugs.More >>
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said a deputy has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from a hospital.More >>
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said a deputy has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from a hospital.More >>