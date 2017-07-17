Police investigating N. Charleston gang activity find stolen gun, drugs

The stolen gun and drugs found at a North Charleston home. (Source: NCPD)

Authorities investigating citizen complaints about gang activity in North Charleston led to the arrest of seven people and the confiscation of a stolen gun and drugs.

It happened Sunday night in the Chicora and Cherokee area on Kraft Avenue.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say as officers were on foot patrol in the area, an officer saw an apartment door open with several people inside.

As officers approached the doorway they reported detecting a strong odor of marijuana coming from the open door and saw people inside appearing to be gambling.

"Once the subjects inside observed the officers, a male subject ran to the door and slammed it shut," NCPD officials said.

According to a report, officers then heard "frantic movement" inside the apartment as well as what "sounded like objects being moved and manipulated."

Police say officers then saw people attempting to climb out of an open window.

"Once challenged at the window, all of the subjects fled into a rear bedroom," police said. "Officers were then able to observe through the open window and in plain view, marijuana and a small bag which appeared to contain a white powder substance."

NCPD officials say officers were able to convince the suspects inside to exit the home through the front door, and all seven suspects were detained.

A search warrant was secured and the following items were recovered:

-9mm Beretta PX4 “Storm” w/ 1 round chambered and 11 more in the magazine (Reported stolen through Charleston City Police Department)

-1.9 grams of Cocaine

-1 brown, hand rolled cigarette containing Marijuana

-2 grams of loose Marijuana

-1 brown, hand rolled cigar containing Marijuana

-2 black digital scales

- 7 rounds (.32 caliber), hidden in a cigarette pack

The following arrests were made:

1- Chellis Bernard Gantt (Charges: PWID Cocaine, Poss. Of a Stolen Firearm, Poss. Of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

of North Charleston

2- , Dante Holmes (Charges: PWID Cocaine, Poss. Of a Stolen Firearm)

of North Charleston

3- Arthur Theodore Hall (Charges: PWID Cocaine, Poss. Of a Stolen Firearm)

of North Charleston

4- Aaron Leon Birch (Charges: PWID Cocaine, Poss. Of a Stolen Firearm, Poss. Of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

of North Charleston

5- Carlos Matthew Thorne (Charges: PWID Cocaine, Poss. Of a Stolen Firearm)

of Violet Ave., North Charleston

6- Joshua Nicholas Hamilton (Charges: PWID Marijuana, Poss. Of Cocaine Base)

of North Charleston

7- Rustshon Amos Doctor (Charges: PWID Cocaine, Poss. Of a Stolen Firearm, Poss. Of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon)

of Goose Creek

