Charleston city leaders seek input on Battery seawall improvements

Charleston planners and leaders are hoping for input from residents before improvements to the city's famous Battery seawall begin.

An extensive reconstruction project will replace and raise the Low Battery seawall by two-and-a-half feet. The new seawall will be engineered and built to protect the city against regular flooding and sea level rise for another century, according to city spokesperson Cameron Wolfsen.

"This is a critical project for our city's future," city Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said. "That's why we're working so hard to ensure that our citizens have as many opportunities as possible to examine alternatives and provide meaningful feedback during this early stage of the process."

"The rebuilding of the seawall presents a unique opportunity to provide a better public space along the waterfront," a release from the city states. "The site has the potential to become a linear park where residents and visitors can better experience the water's edge."

City leaders have set up an information booth at the intersection of King Street and Murray Boulevard from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday's display of the information booth is the first of six such displays planned through Aug. 4.

The remaining five opportunities are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, July 28, 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents can also offer input in an online survey.

Another option is to visit an exhibit in the Charleston Civic Design Center at 85 Calhoun Street weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 4.

An open house will provide yet another opportunity for residents to offer their input. That open house is scheduled for Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Design Center. Planners are scheduled to give presentations at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and answer questions.

Leaders are also providing three more opportunities to see the designs at the Charleston and West Ashley Farmers Markets:

July 29, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Marion Square

Aug. 2, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ackerman Park

Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Marion Square

Click here to see design proposals.

