TAKE A STAND: North Charleston

There are encouraging signs as the city of North Charleston looks for ways to stop the growing gun violence.

Just this weekend, while on patrol, the North Charleston Police Department's Special Assignment Team got a tip about guns and drugs. Police went to a home and arrested six adults and a 15-year-old.

Yes, a 15-year-old.

Police took off the streets three 40-caliber handguns, each with a round in the chamber, all with extended and full magazines. Also off the street is a semi-automatic rifle, fully loaded with a round in the chamber. Police also found more ammunition. And they took marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy off the street.

Bravo to North Charleston Police for risking their lives to keep us safe and bravo to the citizen who called in that tip.

And bravo to five churches in the Liberty Hill community. They have formed a group called Community Churches Coalition because they say they are fed up with the violence in North Charleston.

The group is going door-to-door to encourage peace and plan a cookout for the public.

Good police work, tips from the public and churches getting involved.

Will it stop the violence? Not right away. And never eliminate it. There will be more shootings as there are in any city.

But it's a great start. Reducing gun violence will take time, but it can happen.

Especially in communities where its citizens come together instead of pointing fingers at one other.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.