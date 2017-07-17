Mount Pleasant Waterworks awaiting results of water tests

Officials with Mount Pleasant Waterworks say they are awaiting results from water samples conducted last week in connection to residents' concerns, and will make those results available.

Residents are questioning the safety of their drinking water after at-home test kits showed signs of pesticides in the water.

"As an update to customer requests from the Monday July 10th meeting, Charleston Water System has verified that Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement does not aerial spray over the surface water source," MPW officials said on Monday.

Once the results of the water samples become available, MPW officials say customers will be notified and a public meeting will be held.

"We are working through those emails and responding directly to those customers," MPW officials said on Monday."While we continue to monitor and test our water quality and safety as we do every day."

Officials say MPW, along with Charleston Water System, is collaborating with health and environmental professionals from SCDHEC, MUSC, the American Water Works Association, and other research institutions.

"Our goal is to fully understand the concerns of our customers," MPW officials said. "We will continue to provide daily updates and encourage customers to reach out to us if you have any questions," officials said. We will be providing an update to our Commissioners and Town Council tonight during our Regular Commission Meeting. The meeting will be held at the Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road."

