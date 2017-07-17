Mount Pleasant Waterworks awaiting results of water tests

It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
Four people are continuing to recover after being hospitalized from a lightning strike.More >>
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform music from the movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.More >>
Officials with Mount Pleasant Waterworks say they are awaiting results from water samples conducted last week in connection to residents' concerns and will make those results available. Residents are questioning the safety of their drinking water after at-home test kits showed signs of pesticides in the water. "As an update to customer requests from the Monday July 10th meeting, Charleston Water System has verified that Berkeley County Mosquito Abatement does not ae...More >>
Charleston planners and leaders are hoping for input from residents before improvements to the city's famous Battery seawall begin.More >>
