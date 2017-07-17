Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform music from 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform music from the movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The concert will be on Oct. 28, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

"The concert will feature the live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," officials said." Audiences will relive the magic of the film in high definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Charleston Symphony Orchestra perform every note from John Williams’ unforgettable score to picture live on stage."

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films, early last year.

"The Harry Potter Film Concert that kicked off in June 2016 is another magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World and is scheduled to include hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries around the world through 2018," a press release stated.

Tickets are $50.00 - $90.00 (plus applicable fees) at www.Ticketmaster.com .

To purchase tickets by phone, please call (800) 745-3000. Tickets go on sale at 10AM on Friday, August 4.

NORTH CHARLESTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER AND THE CHARLESTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE™ IN CONCERT

For the first time in North Charleston, audiences will experience the Charleston Symphony Orchestra performing music to the entire film from one of the most beloved film series in history

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films, early last year. The Harry Potter Film Concert that kicked off in June 2016 is another magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World and is scheduled to include hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries around the world through 2018.

Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure

that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and concert producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the entire world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to this magical world, and to the many wonderful characters that inhabit it.”

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media. Founded by producer/conductor Justin Freer and producer/writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged millions of people worldwide in concert presentations that redefine

the evolution of live experience. Recent and current live concert experiences include Gladiator, The Godfather, It’s a Wonderful Life, DreamWorks Animation in Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. From full-length movie screenings with live orchestra to music-interactive sporting event experiences to original 3D-environment holiday programming, CineConcerts is at the forefront of live entertainment.

Justin Freer has quickly become one of the most sought-after conductors of film music with a long list of full symphonic live to projection projects. He has appeared with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

