Charleston County School Board votes to raise pay for members

Charleston County School board members voted on Tuesday to raise their pay receiving just over $14,000 a year.

Constituent board members would also get paid just over $7,000 a year.

Charleston County School Board Chair Kate Darby said the raise should go through a process and not take effect until after the election.

Board members said some of the money for the raises will come from the reserve.

Darby said the reserve holds an estimated $27 million.

Right now, the board receives $25 dollars per meeting. That's less than one thousand dollars a year along with mileage compensation.

