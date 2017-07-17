Charleston County School Board votes to raise pay for members

It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
Four people are continuing to recover after being hospitalized from a lightning strike.More >>
Four people are continuing to recover after being hospitalized from a lightning strike.More >>
The Charleston County School Board has voted to put a stadium at the Wando High School campus.More >>
The Charleston County School Board has voted to put a stadium at the Wando High School campus.More >>
Two people are behind bars after a Berkeley County reserve deputy found two stolen vehicles and weapons at a boat landing.More >>
Two people are behind bars after a Berkeley County reserve deputy found two stolen vehicles and weapons at a boat landing.More >>
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform music from the movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.More >>
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will perform music from the movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.More >>