Reserve deputy arrests two after finding stolen vehicles, weapons at boat landing

Two people are behind bars after a Berkeley County reserve deputy found two stolen vehicles and weapons at a boat landing.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Charles William Litchfield and 37-year-old Jennifer Diane Rumbough, both from Bonneau.

Their arrests stems from an incident on Sunday when a deputy was on patrol in the boat landing area of Huger State Park.

The deputy saw a Silverado truck and a Mazda MX-3, both of which were determined to be stolen. The driver of the Silverado was identified as Litchfield, and the driver of the Mazda was Rumbough.

According to a report, investigators found a stolen shotgun in the Silverado within reach of the driver’s seat.

"The Silverado also contained a silver in color Ruger SR9 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, a cigarette pack containing 3.88 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamine content," BCSO officials said.

Investigators said there was also a crossbow in the vehicle; Litchfield is prohibited from possessing a firearm as he is a convicted felon.

A report states the Mazda had .01 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamine content.

"The vehicle also contained bolt cutters, hammers and other tools commonly used for criminal activity," BCSO officials said."A stolen license plate from a Ford Mustang was also located in the Mazda."

Both were locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending the posting of a bond.

“This was some great police work and I am glad to have reserve deputies out there serving the citizens of Berkeley County. This case highlights the important work that the reserve deputies do, they work for no pay and do so to serve their community – sometimes putting themselves in risky situations in order to help keep the criminal elements in Berkeley County in check,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Litchfield was charged with the following:

16-13-0180(A) ~ 3598 ~ RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

56-29-0030(A) ~ 371 ~ RSG / Chop Shop, unlawfully own, operate, conduct, or to transport or sell vehicle.

16-23-0050(A)(1) ~ 2364 ~ Weapons / POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH OBLITERATED SN

16-23-0050(A)(1) ~ 2364 ~ Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain person...

16-21-0080 ~ 3615 ~ Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $...

44-53-0375 (B) ~ 3198 ~ Drugs/ manufacture, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st 914

16-23-0050(A)(2) ~ 44 ~ Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol 2660

Each charge resulted in a $10,000 surety bond except for the methamphetamine charge which yielded a $20,000 surety bond.

Rumbough was charged with the following:

56-29-0030(A) ~ 371 ~ RSG / Chop Shop, unlawfully own, operate, conduct, or to transport or sell vehicle to 1894

44-53-0375(A) ~ 3009 ~ Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense 830

16-21-0080 ~ 3615 ~ Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

16-13-0180(A) ~ 3598 ~ RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Each charge resulted in a $15,000 surety bond per charge. She also has a hold on her for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

