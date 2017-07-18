Quantcast

Police: No charges filed after knife injury in North Charleston

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police say no charges were filed in a Monday night incident initially reported to authorities as a stabbing.

Police responded to West Surrey Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday. 

Police say two men got into an argument and one man cut himself when he tried to grab a  knife the other man pulled. 

The scene was cleared a little after 11 p.m.

