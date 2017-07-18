Quantcast

Police responded to reported stabbing in North Charleston

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police responded to a reported stabbing in North Charleston Monday, according to authorities.

According to dispatch, police responded to West Surrey Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. 

The scene was cleared a little after 11.

No injuries have been reported.

