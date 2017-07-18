Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/17)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .252 with 15 HR's and 41 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-2 with 2 walks, a run scored and a K in a 4-3 win over Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .292 with 24 HR's and 58 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with an RBI in a 6-1 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .245 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 5 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 3 walks and 4 K's in a 6-1 loss to Washington. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 5.22 ERA and 28 K's in 29.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-5 with a run scored and an RBI in an 8-7 win over Jackson. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .215 with 5 HR's and 20 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2.1 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 4 K's earning a hold in a 3-2 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 3 holds, 1 save, a 2.92 ERA and 25 K's in 23.2 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 2-5 with a double (1), a run scored, 4 RBI and a K in a 12-7 loss to AZL Giants. The Goose Creek alum is batting .313 with 4 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 7-6 loss to AZL Padres. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 3 K's in 6.2 innings.