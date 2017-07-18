Police: Missing 85-year-old woman found safe

Police say an 85-year-old woman who disappeared from her Summerville home Sunday has been found safe.

The woman was found with a family member, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Police responded Monday afternoon to the woman's home on North Palmetto Street where the home care manager of a seniors program in the area told investigators it is out of the norm for her to leave home and not answer her telephone.

Investigators said mail in the woman's drop box had been there since Saturday and found the inside of the home in a state of disarray, the report states.

Adding to the initial concern was a witness account that she had recently been in some kind of altercation with an unknown person who did her landscaping.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.