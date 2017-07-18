EMS: 1 injured in fall near Volvo plant

Emergency crews say one person has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a fall near the new Volvo plant.

Berkeley County EMS director Dan Barb confirms one person has been injured, but said it is not yet clear whether the victim is an employee of Volvo.

The patient is being transported to Trident Medical Center in serious condition, but no further information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

