EMS: 1 injured in fall near Volvo plant

Emergency crews say a worker transported to the hospital in serious condition after a fall near the new Volvo plant.

Volvo spokesperson Stephanie Mangini said a construction subcontractor in the body shop was injured at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Emergency crews were called and the worker was transported by ambulance to Trident Medical Center in serious condition, according to Berkeley County EMS Director Dan Barb.

Mangini said the worker is reported to be in stable condition.

A thorough investigation of the incident is underway, she said.

