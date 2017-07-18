Police: Smell of marijuana leads to 2 arrests, seizure of guns, drugs, cash

North Charleston Police arrested two people and seized weapons, drugs and cash after officers smelled marijuana in an apartment breezeway Monday.

Michael Germaine Scott and Demetrius Ashanti Woodard, both of North Charleston, were taken into custody by members of the Special Assignment Team, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Scott is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute meth and Woodard is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute meth, Pryor said.

Officers were patrolling the 5000 block of Attaway Street in the Charleston Farms community on foot when they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana, he said.

Police say they made contact with a woman leaving the apartment, and while one officer spoke with her, a second officer knocked on the apartment door. When a second woman answered the door, the officer could see a digital scale and bag of marijuana in plain view inside the apartment, Pryor said.

During a protective sweep of the apartment, officers found "an AK-47-style pistol" in an open closet, Pryor said.

Police say they learned a man was inside the apartment with his girlfriend and officers called to him and requested that he step out. The man complied and was detained and told officers he had a book bag inside the apartment which contained a large quantity of marijuana, police say.

The resident of apartment provided written consent to search the apartment and accompanied officers on the search, Pryor said.

During the search, officers located the book bag the man described inside a bedroom closet and found 103 grams of marijuana and 16 ecstasy pills inside the bag, police say. The bag also contained a .22LR caliber "AR-15-style pistol" with one round chambered and 19 in the extended magazine, Pryor said.

In another bedroom, police say they found a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with an attached laser/light with one round chambered and an additional 14 rounds in the magazine.

During the execution of a search warrant, police say they recovered the following items:

One 7.62 "AK-47"-style pistol with one round chambered and 29 more in the extended magazine

One 9mm Glock Model 19C with 13 rounds in the magazine (reported stolen through NCPD)

One .40 caliber magazine with 7 rounds

One empty extended 9mm magazine

One 50-round "drum"-style extended pistol magazine containing 19 9mm rounds

One AK-47-style magazine containing 30 rounds

One 50-round "drum"-style AK 47 magazine with one round

Two light/laser attachments

Four 12 gauge shotgun shells

21 .22-LR rounds

Eight .38 caliber rounds

17 units of MDMA (Ecstasy)

20 grams of Marijuana

Jail records indicate Scott was released on $15,000 bail and a judge set bail for Woodard at $10,000.

