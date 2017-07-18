Quantcast

North Charleston workers repairing sinkhole - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston workers repairing sinkhole

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Sewer District workers say repairs to a sinkhole are underway.

The sinkhole was reported near Montague Avenue and Luella Avenue.

Work began at 8 a.m. and is expected to continue into the afternoon. 

There is no word on the cause of the sinkhole.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly