FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Storm Don weakening

Hurricane Hunters say Tropical Storm Don has lost strength as it moves toward the Winward Islands.

"This is a zero threat to the United States," Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph as it moved west at approximately 20 mph.

The storm was located at 11.5N 58.0W, about 155 miles southeast of Barbados.

Little change in strength is forecast before Don moves through the Windward Islands. The tropical storm is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and Bonaire.

Interests in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, and Curacao should monitor the progress of Don.

The government of St. Lucia discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for St. Lucia.

