Charleston's Brandon Wagner Named SAL Player of the Week

The Charleston RiverDogs have had one of the more dangerous lineups in the league with hitters top to bottom in the order capable of breaking into a hot streak. That lineup looks even more dangerous as first baseman Brandon Wagner has gotten off to a blazing start to open the second half.

The South Atlantic League has announced that the RiverDogs first baseman has been named the League’s Player of the Week after going 8-for-21 (.381) with three home runs and five total extra-base hits from July 10-16 to lead first-place Charleston (51-43, 17-7) during a season-best five-game winning streak.

The Hopewell, N.J. native currently leads all qualifying hitters in the league in on-base percentage (.388) while raising his season average to .297 after Charleston’s 5-1 road stint. The 22-year-old lefty has been on the forefront of Charleston’s offense leading the league in runs scored in the second half, accounting for a .365 batting average in the second half that ranks second in the league over that span while reaching base at a.388 clip and slugging .622 with four of his six home runs in 21 games.

Wagner becomes the second RiverDog to receive “Player of the Week” honors this season after outfielder Isiah Gilliam received weekly honors in May. It is Wagner’s first weekly award in his career with the former Wagner College product currently in his third pro season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

After an off day on Tuesday, the RiverDogs begin a three-game series with the Hagerstown Suns, the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Wednesday night to open a weeklong homestand at Riley Park. First pitch is at 7:05pm. The game can be tuned into on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and streaming online on riverdogs.com and via the RiverDogs station on the TuneIn Radio app.