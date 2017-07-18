Lawmaker says salary hike for school board members is illegal

A state lawmaker says Charleston County school board members broke the law when they voted to give themselves a pay hike.

Four of the seven board members at Monday night's meeting voted to give themselves a $14,428 raise.

One board member abstained.

Officials say the pay hike for county and constituent board members will cost nearly $500,000.

State Senator Chip Campsen says he was approached by some concerned folks who questioned the legality of the pay raise.

Campsen says according to state law the school board members are only entitled to $25 dollars per meeting plus mileage.

He says it would take a change in the law to allow the board to have a salary.

"The school board can't amend state law to give itself a salary," Campsen said Tuesday.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard believes the board members deserve a pay raise.

Gilliard introduced a bill in the last legislative session to allow the school board to set their salaries.

The bill died.

Gilliard doesn't believe the board intentionally tried to break the law last night.

"In their hindsight it was a vague law. Nobody was really coming out and saying this is the way it is supposed to be," Gilliard said.

Campsen says taxpayers may have a right to sue to take away the pay raise from the board members.

