Marini sidelined for remainder of season

Charleston Battery midfielder Dante Marini will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s match against Saint Louis FC.

Marini will undergo surgery to fix a torn ACL in his left knee sustained in the 8th minute of the Battery’s 1-0 loss to Saint Louis FC at Toyota Stadium Saturday night.

Marini has been one of Charleston’s most consistent players through the first half of the season, appearing in 17 of the team’s 18 league matches and earning 11 starts. The Chadds Ford native scored two goals and recorded two assists and earned USL Team of the Week honors twice for his efforts this season.

The Battery will play their first match without Marini this Saturday in St. Petersburg, Florida against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Charleston will be looking to rebound against the Rowdies after suffering just their third loss this season last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.