Report: Suspect stabs man celebrating birthday, returns and shoots guest

It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
It was an early Christmas Sunday at the Charleston Veterans Administration hospital thanks to a group of volunteers.More >>
Emergency crews say a worker transported to the hospital in serious condition after a fall near the new Volvo plant.More >>
Emergency crews say a worker transported to the hospital in serious condition after a fall near the new Volvo plant.More >>
A five-year grant awarded to at least three teen pregnancy prevention groups in South Carolina will be halted after three years.More >>
A five-year grant awarded to at least three teen pregnancy prevention groups in South Carolina will be halted after three years.More >>
North Charleston investigators say a man who was arrested on drug charges on Monday has confessed to a 2016 murder.More >>
North Charleston investigators say a man who was arrested on drug charges on Monday has confessed to a 2016 murder.More >>
A Lowcountry man is behind bars after investigators say he stabbed a man who was celebrating a birthday, then returned to the home and shot one of the guests.More >>
A Lowcountry man is behind bars after investigators say he stabbed a man who was celebrating a birthday, then returned to the home and shot one of the guests.More >>