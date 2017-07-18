Report: Suspect stabs man celebrating birthday, returns and shoots guest

A Lowcountry man is behind bars after investigators say he stabbed a man who was celebrating a birthday, then returned to the home and shot one of the guests.

Christopher Collingwood, 31, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, and also one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the incident happened on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. when investigators were told of an incident at a Kips Lane home where witnesses said an altercation occurred over some missing property that included an ice cooler and a radio.

According to a report, a man who was celebrating his birthday was stabbed by a man demanding the items be returned. The victim said he did not wish to press charges in the stabbing.

Witnesses said the man who stabbed the victim had left, but later returned in a vehicle.

"Witnesses said they began to hear what they believed to be gun shots," OCSO officials said."A second victim told investigators that it was at that time he realized he had been shot in the upper chest."

Collingwood was taken into custody Sunday night without incident.

He faces 30 years on each attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.