Scammers targeting local high school athletic departments

A scam is going around which could affect certain local high school athletic departments.

Both Berkeley High and Summerville High have posted warnings on social media out about a company calling local businesses about sponsoring school athletics.

But school leaders say that’s fake.

According to a Facebook post by Summerville High School, a company by the name of Touchdown Sports is cold-calling local businesses about sponsoring Summerville High School Athletics.

And the scam is spreading: Berkeley High School posted on their social media as well saying the scammers have started calling local businesses in their community.

The schools are trying to get the word out.

Since the schools have posted the information online, people have piped up saying they’ve received those calls.

The investigation is in the early stages, but the principal of Berkeley High says they fear businesses have already given donations.

Moncks Corner Police are investigating and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the scam.

