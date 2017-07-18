NCPD: Man arrested on drug charges confesses to 2016 murder

North Charleston investigators say a man who was arrested on drug charges on Monday has confessed to a 2016 murder.

The North Charleston Police Department has charged Demetrius Woodward with the August 2016 murder of Jonathan Boone.

According to police, during the investigation into the 2016 Dobson Street homicide, Woodward was developed as a suspect, and he was interviewed at length but did not confess at the time.

"Following his arrest last night on Attaway Street, detectives conducted another interview today with Woodward and he confessed to the shooting death of Jonathan Boone," NCPD officials said. Woodward stated the incident was over a physical altercation.

Woodward was originally arrested on Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Woodward was arrested along with Michael Scott after police seized weapons, drugs and cash after officers smelled marijuana in an apartment breezeway.

Officers were patrolling the 5000 block of Attaway Street in the Charleston Farms community on foot when they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana.

Police say they made contact with a woman leaving the apartment, and while one officer spoke with her, a second officer knocked on the apartment door. When a second woman answered the door, the officer could see a digital scale and bag of marijuana in plain view inside the apartment.

During a protective sweep of the apartment, officers found "an AK-47-style pistol" in an open closet.

Police say they learned a man was inside the apartment with his girlfriend and officers called to him and requested that he step out. The man complied and was detained and told officers he had a book bag inside the apartment which contained a large quantity of marijuana, police say.

During the search, officers located the book bag the man described inside a bedroom closet and found 103 grams of marijuana and 16 ecstasy pills inside the bag, police say. The bag also contained a .22LR caliber "AR-15-style pistol" with one round chambered and 19 in the extended magazine.

In another bedroom, police say they found a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with an attached laser/light with one round chambered and an additional 14 rounds in the magazine.

During the execution of a search warrant, police say they recovered the following items:

One 7.62 "AK-47"-style pistol with one round chambered and 29 more in the extended magazine

One 9mm Glock Model 19C with 13 rounds in the magazine (reported stolen through NCPD)

One .40 caliber magazine with 7 rounds

One empty extended 9mm magazine

One 50-round "drum"-style extended pistol magazine containing 19 9mm rounds

One AK-47-style magazine containing 30 rounds

One 50-round "drum"-style AK 47 magazine with one round

Two light/laser attachments

Four 12 gauge shotgun shells

21 .22-LR rounds

Eight .38 caliber rounds

17 units of MDMA (Ecstasy)

20 grams of Marijuana

