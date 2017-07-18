African American Museum announces new genealogical research center

The International African American Museum announced the creation of a genealogical research center on Tuesday.

The program is called the Center for Family History.

It will be housed inside the museum once it is completed.

“It promises to allow people to discover their own roots. For African Americans it can be a significant challenge in studying and researching and finding their sort of family history,” said President and CEO of the International African American Museum Michael Moore. “We’ve got the expertise, the resources, the databases, the technology to help people do that.”

The research center focuses on African American history and family roots.

It will focus on genealogy education, original research, public outreach and even DNA testing.

The museum’s CEO says the center will help African Americans discover their family heritage.

“Our center will enable you to rediscover and honor and tell your families unique history and the part that your ancestors played in shaping American history,” said Toni Carrier, the project lead for the Center for Family History.

Moore also said the museum is halfway done with its fundraising campaign.

Fundraising should be finished by the end of this year, which will put developers on track to break ground for construction in 2018.

The museum is expected to be open to the public by 2019 or 2020.

