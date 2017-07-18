Quantcast

Traffic slow along Stono Bridge following accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Traffic slow along Stono Bridge following accident

Source: Steve Howard Source: Steve Howard
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving slowly on the Stono River Bridge following a two car accident Monday evening. 

Police say the accident involved two vehicles. One vehicle was on its side. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly