Police discover skimming device at North Charleston Circle K

Police say a skimming device was discovered at a gas station in North Charleston on Tuesday.

According to police, the device was found at the Circle K on 8700 Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road.

"The device was located inside of pump number 7, and it is believed to have been in place for no longer than a day," NCPD officials said.

Investigators say further inspection of the scene found no other devices at the other pumps.

Police say if you have used "Pump 7" at the Circle K located at 8700 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston between Monday and Tuesday to monitor your accounts or consider having the card issuer cancel and reissue a card to you.

